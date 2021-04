Local businessmen build 393MW wind farm in eastern Romania

Local businessmen build 393MW wind farm in eastern Romania. A Romanian businessman with experience in agriculture, Radu Rusei, and his associate Marius Felician Gherasim, a Social-Democrat (PSD) politician in Constanta county, got the permit from Transelectrica to develop a 393MW wind farm in Pestera village (Constanta county) close to the 90MW wind (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]