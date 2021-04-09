Romanian real estate investor Nordis buys land to expand luxury project on Black Sea coast

Romanian real estate investor Nordis buys land to expand luxury project on Black Sea coast. Nordis Group, a Romanian real estate company specializing in the development of luxury hotel and residential complexes, has purchased another 23,000 sqm of land to expand its Nordis Mamaia five-star complex on the Black Sea riviera. The project is planned to be the largest hotel and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]