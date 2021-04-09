Romania’s leading online retailer eMAG will enter third foreign market this year

Romania’s leading online retailer eMAG will enter third foreign market this year. Romania's leading online retailer, eMAG, announced its strategic priorities for this year, including expanding to a new market and focusing on the marketplace operations, which will imply 2,000 new workplaces. eMAG already operates in Hungary and Bulgaria. The Romanian group postponed plans (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]