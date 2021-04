Romania confirms 3.9% GDP contraction in 2020

Romania confirms 3.9% GDP contraction in 2020. Romania's statistics office INS confirmed on April 8 the surprisingly moderate 3.9% GDP contraction in 2020 and operated only marginal revisions. In nominal terms, last year's GDP reached RON 1,056 billion (EUR 222 bln). INS also confirmed the 4.8% quarter-on-quarter GDP growth in the last (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]