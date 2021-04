eJobs: Job Applications Grow 70% in 1Q; Job Openings Stay Constant

eJobs: Job Applications Grow 70% in 1Q; Job Openings Stay Constant. The number of job seekers in Romania grew 70% in the first quarter of 2021, while the number of job openings remained stable at around 70,000, data from recruitment website eJobs showed Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]