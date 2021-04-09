 
Romaniapress.com

April 9, 2021

The pandemic has accelerated digital literacy: The number of students attending Logiscool Romania increased by 25% in 2020
Apr 9, 2021

The pandemic has accelerated digital literacy: The number of students attending Logiscool Romania increased by 25% in 2020.

The programming school launches new digital workshops The Logiscool România programming school, leader in edu-tech programs for children aged 7 to 17, closed 2020 with a 25% increase in the number of enrolled students, considering the accelerated need for digital literacy especially in the (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Real Estate Developer Qualis Properties Lists Its First Bond Issue On Bucharest Stock Exchange Brasov-based real estate developer Qualis Properties start trading its first bond issue on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) of the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday (April 9), under the ticker symbol QUAL24E.

Rompetrol Well Services Receives Dividend Distribution Request From Its Majority Holder, KMG International Rompetrol Well Services (PTR.RO), the oil services division of Rompetrol Group, said in a stock market report Friday that it had received from KMG International NV, as its majority shareholder owing 73% of the share capital, a request completing the Agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of (...)

President Iohannis sends message of condolences to Queen Elizabeth II: Prince Philip remains a source of inspiration President Klaus Iohannis on Friday sent a message of condolences to Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and to Charles, Prince of Wales, after the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the Presidential Administration informs. "In the name (...)

Patriarch Daniel issues message of condolence on death of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II Patriarch Daniel of the Romanian Christian Orthodox Church on Friday issued a message of condolence to the Prince of Wales, His Royal Highness Charles, on the death of his father, Prince Philip, husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. "With deep sadness, we have received the news of the (...)

President Iohannis: Romania expresses full confidence history will honour contribution of HRH, Prince Philip Romania stands with the British Royal Family and the British people in this time of sorrow as it learned of the death of Prince Philip, President Klaus Iohannis wrote on Twitter on Friday, expressing confidence that Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, will be honoured for his contributions. (...)

Royal Family of Romania expresses "unspeakable sadness" over death of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II The Royal Family of Romania on Friday expressed their "unspeakable sadness" at the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain. "Her Majesty the Crown Custodian and His Royal Highness the Prince Consort, along with the entire Royal (...)

Moody's Upgrades Alpha Bank Romania's EUR200M Mortgage Bond Issue To A3 From Baa2 Moody´s Investors Service ("Moody´s") on Friday upgraded to A3 from Baa2 the rating of the mortgage covered bonds issued by Alpha Bank Romania S.A., worth EUR200 million and launched by the lender in 2019.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |