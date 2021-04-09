Recycle International invests in digitalization and “hires” Tailent intelligent software robots

Recycle International invests in digitalization and “hires” Tailent intelligent software robots. The company aims for a significant increase in waste collection in 2021 Intelligent software robots developed by Tailent, the Romanian company known for solutions that automate operational processes using Robotic Process Automation (RPA), are stepping into the field of environmental protection (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]