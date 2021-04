Bucharest will host the Solar Decathlon Europe competition in 2023

Bucharest has been designated to host the 2023 edition of Solar Decathlon Europe (SDE) - the international competition in sustainable architecture that challenges ambitious university teams to design, build and operate full-scale, energy-efficient houses.