RO Govt. extends state of alert with new measures for Orthodox Easter

RO Govt. extends state of alert with new measures for Orthodox Easter. The government has decided to extend the state of alert in Romania by another 30 days, starting with April 13, 2021. In addition, it also decided new measures for the Orthodox Easter (celebrated on May 2), easing some movement restrictions for this period. Thus, the night curfew will be lifted (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]