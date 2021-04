Romanian film review – More Films to Watch from Your Sofa

Romanian film review – More Films to Watch from Your Sofa. While (almost all) cinemas are still closed it is worth having another look at their online selection, the ultimate savior in these months of lockdown. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The cinema at Muzeul Ţăranului Român (no 3, Monetăriei Street) has just a few titles available, but all solid. Alex (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]