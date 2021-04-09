134 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in last 24 hrs, taking death toll to 24,867

134 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in last 24 hrs, taking death toll to 24,867. As many as 134 people - 53 men and 81 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, according to data submitted by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Friday. One death was recorded in the 20-29 age category, two deaths in the 30-39 year category, six deaths in the 40-49 age category, ten deaths in the 50-59 year old category, 30 deaths in the 60-69 year category, 38 deaths in the 70-79 age category and 47 deaths in the over 80-year age group. 128 of the deaths were recorded in patients with medical pre-condition, one deceased patient had no associated diseases, and no comorbidities had been reported for five patients to date. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 24,867 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, and 189 Romanian citizens have passed away abroad.AGERPRES(RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]