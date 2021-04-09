GCS: Romania registers 4.942 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 at over 39.000 tests done in last 24 hours



A number of 4,942 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, with over 39,000 tests being done, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed, on Friday. These are cases that did not have a positive test prior, the quoted source specifies. Until (...)