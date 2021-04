Moody's Upgrades Alpha Bank Romania’s EUR200M Mortgage Bond Issue To A3 From Baa2

Moody's Upgrades Alpha Bank Romania’s EUR200M Mortgage Bond Issue To A3 From Baa2. Moody´s Investors Service ("Moody´s") on Friday upgraded to A3 from Baa2 the rating of the mortgage covered bonds issued by Alpha Bank Romania S.A., worth EUR200 million and launched by the lender in 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]