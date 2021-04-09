Royal Family of Romania expresses "unspeakable sadness" over death of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II

Royal Family of Romania expresses "unspeakable sadness" over death of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II. The Royal Family of Romania on Friday expressed their "unspeakable sadness" at the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain. "Her Majesty the Crown Custodian and His Royal Highness the Prince Consort, along with the entire Royal Family, learned with great sadness the news of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. The Consort of the British Sovereign passed away this morning at Windsor Castle," reads a post on the Facebook page of the Royal Family of Romania. According to the same source, Prince Philip and King Mihai I, born in the same year, were cousins and maintained "a lifelong friendship." "The Duke of Edinburgh baptized Her Majesty Margareta the Crown Custodian and cared for her in school, high school and college. Prince Philip, along with Queen Elizabeth, was always present in the life of the Romanian Royal Family. After the passing of King Mihai I, for Her Majesty Margareta, the Duke of Edinburgh was a father figure. All generations in the Romanian and British Royal Families have been close, but for today's generation, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip remain as spiritual models, fundamental sources of inspiration," also shows the message. Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, has died at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday, Reuters reports. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]