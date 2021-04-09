Patriarch Daniel issues message of condolence on death of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II

Patriarch Daniel issues message of condolence on death of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II. Patriarch Daniel of the Romanian Christian Orthodox Church on Friday issued a message of condolence to the Prince of Wales, His Royal Highness Charles, on the death of his father, Prince Philip, husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. "With deep sadness, we have received the news of the passing away, on the 9 of April 2021, of your venerable father, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. We kindly ask Your Royal Highness to transmit our sincere condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elisabeth II and words of comfort to Her Majesty, in these moments of great distress. At the same time, we pray God to place his soul in the light, peace and love of the Most Holy Trinity, to console the sorrowful British Royal Family and to bless all those who in these days of mourning show respect to late Prince Philip's memory. May his memory be eternal!" reads the official message. Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace said on Friday, according to the Reuters news agency. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]