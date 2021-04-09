 
President Iohannis sends message of condolences to Queen Elizabeth II: Prince Philip remains a source of inspiration
President Klaus Iohannis on Friday sent a message of condolences to Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and to Charles, Prince of Wales, after the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the Presidential Administration informs. "In the name of the Romanian people and in my name, I want to send my sincere condolences and deep sorrow over the huge loss suffered by Your Majesty and the entire Royal Family. His Royal Highness Prince Philip was and he remains a source of inspiration not just for millions of citizens of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, but for the entire world," the head of state said in his message to Queen Elizabeth II. Moreover, in his message to the Prince of Wales, Klaus Iohannis evoked the fact that Prince Philip "was an example of loyalty, verticality and dignity." "His memory will remain in people's minds as a remarkable personality and his departure will leave an immense void behind," said the Romanian President. Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, died this morning, aged 99, according to the announcement made by the Buckingham Palace. Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Count of Merioneth and Baron of Greenwich, also known as Philip Mountbatten, was born on June 10 1921 in Corfu, Greece, and he held the title of Prince of Greece and Denmark. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)

