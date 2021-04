Real Estate Developer Qualis Properties Lists Its First Bond Issue On Bucharest Stock Exchange

Brasov-based real estate developer Qualis Properties start trading its first bond issue on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) of the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday (April 9), under the ticker symbol QUAL24E. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]