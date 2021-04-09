Rompetrol Well Services Receives Dividend Distribution Request From Its Majority Holder, KMG International

Rompetrol Well Services Receives Dividend Distribution Request From Its Majority Holder, KMG International. Rompetrol Well Services (PTR.RO), the oil services division of Rompetrol Group, said in a stock market report Friday that it had received from KMG International NV, as its majority shareholder owing 73% of the share capital, a request completing the Agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]