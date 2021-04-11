GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 3.302. Record 1,531 COVID-19 patients in ICU

As many as 3,302 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 20,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday. These are cases of patients (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]