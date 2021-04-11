President Iohannis sends message of condolences to Queen Elizabeth II: Prince Philip was an example of loyalty, verticality and dignity



President Iohannis sends message of condolences to Queen Elizabeth II: Prince Philip was an example of loyalty, verticality and dignity.

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday sent a message of condolences to Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and to Charles, Prince of Wales, after the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the Presidential Administration informs. “In the name of the (...)