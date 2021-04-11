|
New batch of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine expected in Romania on Monday
Apr 11, 2021
New batch of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine expected in Romania on Monday.
A new batch of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine consisting of 511,290 doses will arrive in Romania on Monday by air at the airports in Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara, according to the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV).
Shipment to the storage centres is provided by the manufacturing company, including by land, with the vaccines doses being transported under optimal safety conditions, in special containers, with carbonic ice and sealed foil.
Thus, the vaccination process continues both in the centres in Bucharest and elsewhere in the country, with the doses being distributed as follows:
Bucharest National Storage Centre - 187,200 doses;
Brasov Regional Centre - 64,350 doses;
Cluj Regional Distribution Centre - 62,010 doses;
Constanta Regional Distribution Centre - 50,310 doses;
Craiova Regional Distribution Centre - 36,270 doses;
Iasi Regional Distribution Centre - 52,650 doses;
Timisoara Regional Distribution Centre - 58,500 doses.
So far, Romania has received 3,374,729 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, having already administered 2,965,888 of them. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]
