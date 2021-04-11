|
|
|
Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 129 to 25,135
Apr 11, 2021
Another 129 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 died in the last 24 hours, according to data released on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.
According to GCS, they are 70 men and 59 women.
As many as 121 of the deaths were recorded in patients who had comorbidities, six deaths did not have comorbidities, and for two deceased patients no comorbidities have been reported to date.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 25,135 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, along with 189 Romanian nationals abroad.
Worldwide, 2,857,866 people have died. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin;EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]
|
|
|
|
|