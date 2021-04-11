Record 1,531 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 13,500 hospitalisations

Record 1,531 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 13,500 hospitalisations. As many as 13,500 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom a record 1,531 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday. In Romania, 62,273 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 16,033 are in institutional isolation. Also, 49,715 people are in quarantine at home and 137 in institutional quarantine. In the last 24 hours, 2,794 calls related to COVID-19 were reported to 112 emergency line. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu) [Read the article in Agerpres]