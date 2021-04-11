 
Romaniapress.com

April 11, 2021

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 3,302
Apr 11, 2021

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 3,302.

As many as 3,302 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 20,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Sunday, 1,006,167 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 906,659 were declared cured. To date, 6,978,229 RT-PCR tests and 709,625 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 14,964 RT-PCR tests were performed (7,395 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 7,569 on request) and 5,743 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 439 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania's M8+ crew wins silver at European Championships in Varese Romania's Men's Eight (M8+) crew won the silver medal on Sunday at the 2021 European Rowing Championships in Varese, Italy, which brought the country's medal tally to two gold medals and four silver ones. The crew consisting of Alexandru Chioseaua, Florin-Sorin Lehaci, Constantin Radu, (...)

New batch of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine expected in Romania on Monday A new batch of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine consisting of 511,290 doses will arrive in Romania on Monday by air at the airports in Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara, according to the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV). Shipment to the storage centres is (...)

Fourteen counties in COVID-19 red zone, with over 3 cases per 1,000 population; Bucharest at 6.35 As many as 14 counties in Romania are currently in the COVID-19 red zone, their 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rates are exceeding 3 cases per 1,000 population, with Ilfov County posting yet again the highest rate at 7.67, according to data released on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (...)

President Iohannis sends message of condolences to Queen Elizabeth II: Prince Philip was an example of loyalty, verticality and dignity President Klaus Iohannis on Friday sent a message of condolences to Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and to Charles, Prince of Wales, after the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the Presidential Administration informs. “In the name of the (...)

Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 129 to 25,135 Another 129 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 died in the last 24 hours, according to data released on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force. According to GCS, they are 70 men and 59 women. As many as 121 of the deaths were (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 3.302. Record 1,531 COVID-19 patients in ICU As many as 3,302 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 20,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday. These are cases of patients (...)

Record 1,531 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 13,500 hospitalisations As many as 13,500 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom a record 1,531 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday. In Romania, 62,273 people (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |