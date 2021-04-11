Romania's M8+ crew wins silver at European Championships in Varese

Romania's M8+ crew wins silver at European Championships in Varese. Romania's Men's Eight (M8+) crew won the silver medal on Sunday at the 2021 European Rowing Championships in Varese, Italy, which brought the country's medal tally to two gold medals and four silver ones. The crew consisting of Alexandru Chioseaua, Florin-Sorin Lehaci, Constantin Radu, Sergiu-Vasile Bejan, Vlad-Dragos Aicoboae, Constantin Adam, Florin Arteni-Fintinariu, Ciprian Huc and Adrian Munteanu, who repeated thei last year's performance, clocked in at 00:05:31.42, being overtaken by Great Britain (00:05:30.86), while in third place was the Netherlands (05: 32.25). In Varese, Romania won gold medals in Women's Double Sculls (Nicoleta-Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Geanina Radis), and Women's Eight (Maria-Magdalena Rusu, Viviana-Iuliana Bejinariu, Georgiana Dedu, Maria Tivodariu, Ioana Vrinceanu, Amalia Beres , Msdslina Beres, Denisa Tilvescu and Daniela Druncea), while the silver medals came in Women's Pair (Adriana Ailincai and Iuliana Buhus); Lightweight Women's Single Sculls (Gianina-Elena Beleaga); Men's Four (Mihile Tiganescu, Mugurel Vasile Semciuc, Stefan-Constantin Berariu and Cosmin Pascari, and Men's Eight (Alexandru Chioseaua, Florin-Sorin Lehaci, Constantin Radu, Sergiu-Vasile Bejan, Vlad-Dragos Aicoboae, Constantin Adam, Florin Arteni-Fintinariu, Ciprian Huc and Adrian Munteanu). Romania finished fourth in the nation standing (2-4-0), after Great Britain (5-4-3), Italy (3-3-2) and the Netherlands (2-4-3). AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu) [Read the article in Agerpres]