April 12, 2021

Evacuation of hospital for hosting COVID-19 patients stirs political tensions in Romania
Apr 12, 2021

Evacuation of hospital for hosting COVID-19 patients stirs political tensions in Romania.

The emergency evacuation of a hospital in Bucharest to make room for COVID-19 patients stirred not only the patients' discontent but also criticism from opposition Social Democrats and tensions within the ruling coalition. Prime minister Florin Citu's statements were interpreted by the media (...)

Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 62,881 people immunized in last 24 hours The national committee for anti-COVID immunizing (CNCAV) informs that, in the last 24 hours, 62,881 vaccine doses were administered, among which 46,271 - Pfizer, 8.019 - AstraZeneca and 8,591 - Moderna, according to the data supplied by the National Institute of Public Health, through the (...)

Simple motion against HealthMin lodged by PSD: Voiculescu doesn't understand domain, he must leave Minister of Health Vlad Voiculescu proved "enough and to spare" that he is not the "right" man to lead the most important field in the current unprecedented medical crisis caused by the pandemic of COVID-19, that he causes "only confusion", he does not comply with (...)

UiPath Targets Nearly $26B Valuation In U.S. IPO Robotic process automation startup UiPath, the most valuable tech start-up launched in Romania, targets a valuation of nearly $26 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Romania Energy Regulator Approves Investments Of At least RON1.665B In Natural Gas Systems In 2021 Romania’s energy regulator ANRE has approved the annual investment plans for 2021, worth a total RON1.3 billion, for the system and transmission operator and natural gas distribution operators in Romania

Iasi - the first Romanian municipality to receive Sustainable Community award Iasi is the first Romanian municipality to receive the energy-efficient Sustainable Community certificate in accordance with the European Energy Award system; the distinction was presented during a ceremony attended by ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Romania, Arthur Mattli. We are here (...)

Promateris Gets EUR744,000 Grant From EEA & Norway Grants To Develop New Division, Bio Compounds Packaging manufacturer Promateris (PPL.RO), formerly known as Prodplast and held by businessman Florin Pogonaru, has obtained a grant of EUR744,000 from Island, Liechtenstein and Norway in order to develop a new division, Bio (...)

PNL's Orban: Exclusive political responsability for keeping Min.Voiculescu belongs to party that supports him The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban declared on Monday that the "exclusive" political responsibility for keeping Vlad Voiculescu at the helm of the Ministry of Health belongs to USR (Save Romania Union) PLUS (Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity), (...)

 


