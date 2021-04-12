Average net nominal wage income decreases to 3,365 lei in Feb 2021

Average net nominal wage income decreases to 3,365 lei in Feb 2021. The average net nominal wage income decreased to 3,365 lei in Romania in February 2021, down 30 lei (-0.9%) from January, but up 5.1% y-o-y according to data with the National Institute of Statistics published on Monday. In February 2021, the average gross nominal wage income was 5,497 lei, 52 lei (-0.9%) lower than in the previous month. The highest values of the average net nominal wage income were recorded in information technology services (including information services activities) at 8,047 lei, while the lowest in hotels and restaurants, at 1,747 lei. The real earnings index was 101.9% for February 2021 as against the same period of the previous year. The real earnings index was 98.7% for February 2021 on a monthly basis. Compared with October 1990, the real earnings index was 221.4%, 2.8 percentage points lower than in January 2021. The February 2021 average net wage income decreased in most economic activities as a result of occasional bonuses - quarterly, annual bonuses, for special performances or extra month - being granted along with in-kind benefits and cash grants, benefits from net profit and other funds, including securities. Also, the decreases in the average net wage income were also caused by business interruption/closures, the continuation of furlough pay by certain business operators or by partial remuneration of employees, failures to realise projections or lower receipts under agreements/projects as well as by hiring staff that was paid lower than the average wage. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]