Kaufland Has EUR375M Investment Budgeted for Romania in 2021

Kaufland Has EUR375M Investment Budgeted for Romania in 2021. Germany’s Kaufland group, the leader of the local retail by sales in 2019, according to the latest publicly available data, has a more than EUR375 million investment budget for this year, 25% higher than in 2020 and almost double the 2019 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]