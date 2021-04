Avison Young, named Best Agency at the SEE Real Estate Awards Gala

Avison Young, named Best Agency at the SEE Real Estate Awards Gala. The real estate consultancy firm, present in Romania since 2017, has had the fastest growth in the region Real estate consultancy firm Avison Young has been named Best Agency in South-Eastern Europe at the SEE Real Estate Awards Gala, for the company's exceptional results and growth during the