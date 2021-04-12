Celebrating the life of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, KG, KT: An inspirational and committed champion of young people worldwide



Celebrating the life of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, KG, KT: An inspirational and committed champion of young people worldwide.

It is with great sadness that The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Romania Foundation acknowledges the death of our Founder HRH The Duke of Edinburgh KG, KT. Shajjad Rizvi MBE, Chairman of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Romania Foundation says: ‘Sixty-five years ago, His Royal (...)