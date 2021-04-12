His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died aged 99: Romania stands with the Royal Family and the British people in this time of sorrow



Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain died aged 99, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday. The death came three weeks after the prince was released from hospital, where he had been treated for a month for an infection and then a heart problem. He was... (...)