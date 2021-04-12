HealthMin Voiculescu: Just six more beds available in intensive care units in Romania. PM Citu: The goal of having 1,600 intensive care beds in hospitals must be achieved



HealthMin Voiculescu: Just six more beds available in intensive care units in Romania. PM Citu: The goal of having 1,600 intensive care beds in hospitals must be achieved.

Romania currently has only six free beds in intensive care units for COVID-19 patients, Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu said on Sunday. “I have said many times that the situation is not an easy one. I have used the critical word several times. For three months we have been trying to... The post (...)