Burger King brings plant-based Whooper & Nuggets to Romania

Burger King brings plant-based Whooper & Nuggets to Romania. Burger King announced that the plant-based Whopper & plant-based Nuggets have also been included in the menus of its restaurants in Romania. Both meat lovers and flexitarians who still want to feel the taste and structure of meat can try the plant-based Whooper & Nuggets in one of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]