COVID-19: Romania to receive first Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses this week. The first batch of 60,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Romania this week, on April 15, according to Andrei Baciu, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Health, Economica.net reported. This will be the fourth vaccine used in Romania, in addition to the ones (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]