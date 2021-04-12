Romanian troops deployed to Poland as part of air defence detachment

Romanian troops deployed to Poland as part of air defence detachment. The soldiers providing the ninth national rotation of the Air Defence Detachment participating in the NATO Battle Group in Poland left on Monday for the military base in Bemowo Piskie, to participate in an enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) mission. According to a press statement released by the Defence Ministry, the Romanian contingent, consisting of about 100 soldiers serving with the 288th Milcov Battalion under the 282nd Unirea Principatelor Armoured Brigade in Focsani participates for the first time in this type of mission, as part of a second rotation in Poland that will use a Gepard anti-aircraft system. The detachment is a component part of the US-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group, whose mission is to secure NATO's forward and rotating presence in the Northeast of the alliance to deter any potential aggression, in accordance with the measures adopted at the 2016 NATO Warsaw Summit. During the mission, Romanian artillerymen will participate in exercises and training activities together with American, Polish, British and Croatian soldiers, during which techniques, tactics and procedures practiced in the field of training will be tested and validated in order to increase interoperability among NATO member armies. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]