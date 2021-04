Deltatel Contracts RON5M Loan From Raiffeisen Bank, EximBank For Its Working Capital

Deltatel Contracts RON5M Loan From Raiffeisen Bank, EximBank For Its Working Capital. Telecom systems integrator Deltatel, based in western city of Timisoara, has accessed a financing of RON5 million from Raiffeisen Bank, which is 90% guaranteed by EximBank, within the COVID-19 state aid scheme intended for large (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]