Counsel Group Frankfurt Seeks To Invest EUR700,000 In New Office Space In Iasi And In Headcount Increase



Counsel Group Frankfurt (CGF), specialized in providing software services and solutions, which owns offices in the cities of Bucharest and Iasi, continues its local expansion and is about to invest EUR700,000 in buying a new office space, of about 400 square meters, in (...)