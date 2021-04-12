Bucharest Stock Exchange Hits All-Time Highs As BET And BET-TR Indices Surge 50% In One Year

Bucharest Stock Exchange Hits All-Time Highs As BET And BET-TR Indices Surge 50% In One Year. The Romanian capital market is breaking record high after record high this year as investors trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) have contributed to the growth of the market to new all-time highs. Romania’s benchmark index, BET, and its equivalent including dividends, BET-TR, reached (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]