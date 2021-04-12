Visa Innovation Program expands into more markets in Southeast Europe, including Romania

Visa Innovation Program expands into more markets in Southeast Europe, including Romania. Early and later stage fintech startups can apply to join the third cohort and explore partnerships with Visa and its global network Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) announced on Friday that the Visa Innovation Program, Visa’s collaborative partnership platform in Visa’s Southeast Europe region for fintech (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]