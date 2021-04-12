Enel X Romania installs 25 electric vehicle charging stations in shopping centers in 12 cities, in partnership with Nepi Rockcastle

Enel X Romania, member of Enel X, the advanced energy services division of the Enel Group, installs 25 charging stations for electric vehicles in 12 cities in Romania, through a partnership with NEPI Rockcastle, the largest retail real estate investor in Romania.