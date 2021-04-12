View from space: Bucharest as seen by the Sentinel 2 European satellites

View from space: Bucharest as seen by the Sentinel 2 European satellites. The European Space Agency (ESA) shared on Facebook a spectacular image of Bucharest taken from space. The photo was captured by the Sentinel 2 satellites of the Copernicus EU Earth observation project. The photo captures in detail some of the Romanian capital’s most famous locations, such as (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]