MediaSind turning 20. The MediaSind Trade Union of Romanian Journalists is turning 20 today, 20 years of fighting against media abuses in support of the workers in the most tried guild, always on the front of defending democracy. "The motto 'Together we are stronger' - has a total coverage in reality, defining the force of action and cohesion of the strongest media trade union organisation. (...) Courage, dedication, ambition and determination have been just some of the qualities that every union member, every journalist, every media person must possess in order to complete the goal he or she has set for himself or herself," reads a MediaSind press statement. According to the statement, combining all the media trade union organisations into a single independent organisation, MediaSind, enjoying a legal personality, with over 9,000 employees in the print media, radio, television, publishing, printing and broadcasting represented the establishment of a pole of power of the Romanian trade union movement in the mass-media, a reality also recognised by the most important organisation of journalists in the world, the International Federation of Journalists, at the time of MediaSind's affiliation as a full member. On December 1, 2013, culture trade unions gathered in the Federation of Performing Artists of Romania (FAIR) joined MediaSind leading to the creation of the strongest and most representative union in the Culture and Media sector knowns as the FAIR - MediaSind Federation of Culture and Mass Media. The new MediaSind trade union of Romanian Journalists was also created by merging by absorption with the TVR Sind Audiovisual Workers' Union and with the Radio Broadcasting Professional Association Union. Currently, the union has four subsidiaries: MediaSind AGERPRES, MediaSind TVR, MediaSind Radio Romania and MediaSind Freelancers, in both public and private media organisations.