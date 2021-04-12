Real Estate Investor Ionut Negoita Buys 10-Hectare Land From Tubinox To Build Residential Compound

Real Estate Investor Ionut Negoita Buys 10-Hectare Land From Tubinox To Build Residential Compound. Ionut Negoita, one of the biggest residential project developers in capital Bucharest, has bought a ten-hectare land in eastern Bucharest, from pipe maker Tubinox, on the site of the former Republica factory, where he plans to build a residential (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]