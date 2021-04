Fashion Retailer Marc O’Polo Opens Its First Store In Northeast Romania, Within Palas Iasi Shopping Center

Scandinavian fashion retailer Marc O'Polo has opened its first store in northeast Romania, within the Palas Iasi shopping center; the retailer already is present within Iulius Mall Cluj. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]