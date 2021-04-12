Transavia’s Combined Portfolio Value Reaches EUR81M, Higher By EUR8M Than 2020 Level

Transavia’s Combined Portfolio Value Reaches EUR81M, Higher By EUR8M Than 2020 Level. Transavia, the largest poultry producer in Romania, held by the Popa family, has reached a combined portfolio value of EUR81 million, higher by EUR8 million than the level in 2020, per the annual report on the most valuable and powerful Romanian brands, carried out by consulting firm Brand (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]