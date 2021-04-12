Hidroelectrica Seeks To Distribute RON1.3B Dividends From Its 2020 Net Profit

Hidroelectrica Seeks To Distribute RON1.3B Dividends From Its 2020 Net Profit. Romanian state-owned hydropower producer Hidroelectrica proposes the distribution of RON1.3 billion as dividends from its 2020 accounting net profit of RON1.45 billion, which means a distribution rate of 90%, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar from data included in the summoning note released (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]