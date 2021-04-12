USR’s Barna: Governing coalition moves on, Vlad Voiculescu to continue at Ministry of Health

The governing coalition will "move on" and Vlad Voiculescu will continue at the Ministry of Health, said the deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, co-chairman of Save Romania Union – Party of Liberty Unity and Solidarity (USR-PLUS). "The message is very simple. The coalition will move on, the coalition (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]