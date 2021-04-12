 
PNL's Orban: Exclusive political responsability for keeping Min.Voiculescu belongs to party that supports him
The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban declared on Monday that the "exclusive" political responsibility for keeping Vlad Voiculescu at the helm of the Ministry of Health belongs to USR (Save Romania Union) PLUS (Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity), pointing out that the moment Prime Minister Florin Citu considers that if a Cabinet member is affecting the good functioning of the Government, he can decide on changing them. "As for the matter regarding Mr. Voiculescu, I told the colleagues from USR PLUS very clearly that the exclusive political responsibility for keeping minister Voiculescu belongs to the party that supports him, but as regards us, we are deeply worried about the way the Ministry of Health is being managed, and take notice, the Ministry of Health is one of the most tried Ministries during the time of the pandemic and the conditions that we are facing with this third pandemic wave, that our exigency towards the way the the Ministry is being run is stretched thin, and also (...) we very clearly support the Prime Minister's right, that when he considers that a minister is affecting the smooth operation of the Government, he is not carrying his task and is not putting the governing program into practice and is generating situations which can jeopardize the operation of the Government, to propose to change that minister," Orban said, in Parliament. According to the PNL leader, each of the political formations from the governing coalition needs to have its own evaluation of ministers, and, when one cannot do their job, the party which proposed him should be the one who requests the change. "What we had to say we said during the coalition's reunion, certainly it is one of the Ministries in which many problems occurred and for which we need an extremely objective analysis and exigency towards the way the Ministry of Health functioned, and in the case in which we will not see a significant improvement of the activity of the Ministry of Health, we can even reach to change the Minister," the PNL chairman said. Asked if a change in the Ministry of Health by the Prime Minister can shake or tear the governing coalition apart, Orban denied. Ludovic Orban said to be affected by the way the patients from the Foisor Hospital were evacuated in order for transforming it into a COVID hospital.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)

