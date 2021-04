UiPath Targets Nearly $26B Valuation In U.S. IPO

UiPath Targets Nearly $26B Valuation In U.S. IPO. Robotic process automation startup UiPath, the most valuable tech start-up launched in Romania, targets a valuation of nearly $26 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), according to a regulatory filing on Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]