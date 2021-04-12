Simple motion against HealthMin lodged by PSD: Voiculescu doesn't understand domain, he must leave

Simple motion against HealthMin lodged by PSD: Voiculescu doesn't understand domain, he must leave. Minister of Health Vlad Voiculescu proved "enough and to spare" that he is not the "right" man to lead the most important field in the current unprecedented medical crisis caused by the pandemic of COVID-19, that he causes "only confusion", he does not comply with the rules mandatory for others and "argues with everyone", and consequently he must "urgently" leave office, the PSD deputies say in the motion lodged on Monday. "The Minister of Health is an example of non-compliance with public health measures, proving irresponsibility, lack of ownership and fuelling the distrust of the population in the health system. In a nutshell, Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu does not know, cannot and should not remain in office! He has fully proved that he is not at all the right man to lead the most important field - that of Health - in this unprecedented medical crisis caused by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. He doesn't know what's going on in the ministry, he doesn't understand the field he runs, he is arguing with everyone, he is deepening public distrust, he causes only confusion and he's not following the rules mandatory for others. Vlad Voiculescu has come to represent a public danger to the life, not only to the health, of Romanians. And, therefore, he must urgently leave," the signatories of the motion "For Romanians to live, Vlad Voiculescu must leave". In the Social Democrats' opinion, the lack of public health measures has led to the loss of control of the COVID-19 pandemic in Romania, "reaching its peak with the dramatic situation at the Foisor Hospital, which has shown that "the life and safety of patients does not matter at all to the Minister of Health". The PSD blames Vlad Voiculescu for "disastrous" management, given that Romania has a "dramatic" stocktaking report with one million people infected with SARS-CoV-2, 25,000 dead, and the capacity to hospitalise in ICUs is exceeded and the population is revolting on the "aberrant" and "contradictory" measures regarding the control of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Social Democrats reproach Voiculescu for his "untimely evacuation of the Foisor Hospital, "serious failure" in terms of increasing the number of ICU beds and reorganizing the system of providing medical assistance to COVID-19 patients. "Although he knew well that it was badly needed - he had all the necessary data/forecasts - Minister Vlad Voiculescu proved incapable of increasing the response capacity of the Romanian medical system. Moreover, he kept the modular hospitals dedicated to COVID (Pipera, Bacau and Letcani) in a state of nonfunctioning and maintained the separation of hospitals in COVID and non-COVID, although all of Europe has long renounced this division," the motion explains. The signatories also reproach the Minister of Health the "inability" to carry out a testing program that ensures the correct information on the evolution of the pandemic, the non-involvement in the testing process of family doctors, the reduced use of rapid tests. "Romania is the only country in the EU where the number of reported cases decreases, while hospitals and ICU wards for COVID-19 patients become insufficient," the PSD said. According to the Social Democrats, other evidence of Vlad Voiculescu's "disastrous management" is: "encouraging illegal access to the information platform of the National Electronic Vaccination Register by an 'honorary' adviser to the Minister of Health and the disclosure of unauthorized information; attempt to block vaccination against COVID-19 by not paying/delaying the payment of medical personnel involved in vaccination; the scandal related to the minister's order concerning the funerals of the dead by COVID, thrown naked, like animals, in plastic bags, sealed, without church services, without humanity and dignity; attempt to subordinate politically INSP [the National Institute of Public Health], through abuse of office, which has generated the issuance of ministerial orders that change the conditions for the position of director general and the way in which the competition committee is set up to impose a personal adviser to Vlad Voiculescu". According to the PSD, there is no "coherent" plan on access to treatment and surgery of patients with other pathologies, many of them chronic. Social Democrats also recall in the motion that there is still no official report on the fire at the Matei Bals Epidemiological Institute.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

